Announcing Restoring Vision Through Laser Cataract Surgery in Boca Raton and Palm Beach FL

Cataracts are one of the most common diseases among the senior citizens, especially those who are above 70. However, it can also affect the vision of children and adults. With advanced technology and medical science, it is no longer difficult to cure such disease. Laser cataract surgery in Boca Raton and Palm Beach FL is still regarded as one of the effective solutions to cataract treatment. In the initial stage, a cataract can be eliminated through eye medications. However, once a cataract has fully developed, undergoing surgery will be the best option. Sight Trust Eye Institute has evolved to provide comprehensive treatment for cataract diseases.



According to experts, cataracts differ in characteristics and forms. Sometimes, they are so superficial that they can be easily eliminated just by scraping them from the eye nerves or from the lens itself. If other manual surgeries fail to cure it, the physicians recommend using a laser to make the surgery simpler and faster. At Sight Trust, the expert doctors use lasers to create an opening in the outer area of the affected part of the eye to let the light pass through, clearing the cloud from the line of the patient's vision.



With years of experience under their belt, the expert physicians have been successfully dealing with thousands of patients. With a team of professional staff, they offer a comprehensive treatment for a variety of eye diseases such as myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism. They also offer bilateral same day cataract surgery for both eyes at the same time. The mission of the reputable eye institute is to provide equitable and efficient eye care to all sections of society. The institute's innovative and comprehensive approach to community eye health has earned them an excellent reputation. Their expertise provides best diagnostic and treatment services for eye patients regarding diagnosis, treatment and surgery.



About Sight Trust Eye Institute

A first-of-its-kind cataract and premium intraocular lens surgery center, Sight Trust Eye Institute provides customized vision correction plans for patients with lens changes, hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), and astigmatism, using the most advanced technology available in the field.