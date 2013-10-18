West Brandywine, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2013 --Industry veterans and co-founders John Szal and Karen Davis launch Sphera Designs -- a new company presenting a unique designer collection of handcrafted globes, offering a fresh take for beautifying the world.



Drawing on over 30 years of award-winning design and product development experience, each Sphera Designs Globe is created to be a beautiful and functional addition to the sophisticated home or office. Sphera Designs takes globes from classroom reference tools to stunning, artistic decor accents.



The globes are produced with a standard of excellence not achievable by mass production techniques -- progressing through more than 40 intricate steps to achieve first-rate quality. Sphera Designs Globes are silk-screen printed by hand and free-blown using optically perfect museum grade acrylic so that each globe is truly distinct. They come with a lifetime guarantee of craftsmanship and quality.



John Szal has extensive experience successfully launching and operating entrepreneurial enterprises, focused primarily in the map, gift, and advertising specialty industries. Throughout his more than 30 year career, he has developed a passion for excellence in product development and design -- using acrylic as a medium. As a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers, he has combined science and art to create dozens of high-end consumer products for prestigious retailers such as The Sharper Image, Barneys NY, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum,



Karen Davis is a successful entrepreneur with over 20 years of domestic and international experience in the consumer products industry. She has co-owned and managed the day-to-day operations of a multimillion-dollar manufacturing/distribution enterprise and has experience in providing high-end products for some of the most exacting customers in the world, including National Geographic, Discovery Communications, and the Smithsonian Institution.



The new globes and new website have been received with high acclaim. The Sphera Designs Black & White 12” Globe was awarded the Gold Medal for Best Map Related Product at the recent International Map Industry Association (IMIA) Conference in Cambridge, MA. The Sphera Designs website was also awarded the Silver Medal for Best Marketing or Promotional Program at the conference. This was a most gratifying welcome by industry experts for the Sphera Designs team..



About SPHERA DESIGNS

http://www.spheradesigns.com

Sphera Designs produces designer globes hand-crafted to add a touch of beauty and perspective to any home and office. The globes are made by highly skilled American artisans who hand fashion each product. Each of the handcrafted spheres offers a new and contemporary way to see the world.