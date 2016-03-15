Announcing the 2016 Awards for Platinum Course Director Holly Macleod and the PADI IDC Gili Islands

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The PADI Frequent Trainer Program is designed to recognize and reward the most active PADI Course Directors in the world based upon the amount of instructor level certifications produced and the number of those candidates who choose to take further education programs. The Platinum Status is the highest possible rating for a PADI Course Director. PADI have once again awarded Holly Macleod with the Platinum Status highlighting her overall commitment and dedication to instructor training.



Holly has now certified hundreds of PADI Scuba Diving Instructors and has become well versed in the style of education Divemasters seek when looking to further their diving career and has developed the perfect program designed to introduce dive professionals to new careers as scuba diving instructors. Last year Holly conducted nearly 500 Instructor level certifications and was awarded the PADI "Elite 300" for the amount of certifications obtained throughout the year, and a number of "Certificates of Excellence", in recognition of her commitment to individual candidates though their IDC training. As well as the "Platinum" Status Award and the PADI "Elite 300" Award the program, Holly has previously won recognition through the PADI "commitment to Instructor Development" Award and received multiple "certificates of excellence" which are based directly on feedback from previous candidates.



The program takes place at Trawangan Dive, the first established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok region. Today, Trawangan Dive remains the only PADI Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and offers world class training facilities including 2 swimming pools, Instructor training classroom facilities, dedicated instructor training boat and purpose built Open Water training sites.



Holly conducts the entire program in Gili Trawangan which is the perfect start to a new career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor. The Gili Islands are a rapidly growing tourist destination and there are many busy dive centers within the local area meaning that new instructors can expect to get valuable experience quickly.



The program starts every month and runs on an 11 day schedule with an additional 5 days of preparation before the program starts. To find out all the latest news and updates from the program potential candidates are advised to check out the PADI IDC Gili Islands Fan Page on Facebook. To get an idea of schedules, course content and entry dates the PADI IDC Indonesia Brochure contains all additional information.



For further information or to enroll on the program potential candidates can contact Holly directly.



