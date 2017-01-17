Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --Crabs & Seafood Bros launched its seafood takeout restaurant that cooks to order. Crabs & Seafood Bros, which features extensive sides and beverages as well as a massive menu with unique varieties of flavored food for both seafood and land lovers has a fun filled, family environment. Based in Florida, people can enjoy Crabs & Seafood Bros good food and superb service while relishing the calm atmosphere.



All that seems to be subject of the news lately and is hitting major media platforms are the benefits of seafood to the human body. Every day, researchers are pouring out new evidence confirming the healthy rewards of a seafood-rich diet: better skin, increased memory, and even smarter babies. With all this valuable information about the health benefits of this decadent and delicious treat, some consumers are either unaware of varying degrees in the quality of the seafood they purchase from seafood takeout restaurant or just get frustrated to the point that they want to give up before they settle on a place.



One of Crabs & Seafood Bros customers gave his experience with the restaurant services, "I had a taste for crab legs, and fortunately, I found Seafoodbros.com online on Yelp. Their food tasted great, and prices are affordable. Although I'm from St. Louis my boyfriend and I had dinner the previous night on Oceans Drive for an expensive fee while visiting Miami for the weekend, yet our meal at Crabs and Seafood was one-fourth that price and tasted way better."



Crabs & Seafood Bros have an incredible team of professionals that are passionate bequeaths exceptional satisfactory experience to customers. Recently, the takeout restaurant added new delicacies to their menu due to customers' request. These include Crab Burger, Chicken Wings, Whole Snapper, Grilled Salmon, Snow Crab FEAST, Alfredo Pasta with Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi Pasta, and Fried Lobster Tail among others.



"Our healthy foods that are universally accepted and they form an essential part of a balanced diet due to their good nutritional status, explained Crabs and Seafood team. Our body only produces small amounts of these important fatty acids; therefore we need to rely on other sources for this essential nourishment. Seafood is one of the best sources of these nutrients. In fact, oils are the second biggest components in most seafood along with protein, iodine, vitamin D, selenium and long-chain omega-3 fatty acids."



People looking for a change in their menus, and healthy meals for their family should find an ordering of fresh seafood from Crabs & Seafood Bros as a great alternative since they have a wide variety of cooked seafood ready for order at affordable prices.



For more information about Crabs & Seafood Bros and the quality fresh seafood it offers, visit http://www.seafoodbros.com.



Contact:

Crabs & Seafood Bros

info@seafoodbros.com

786-607-9004



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrabsAndSeafoodBros

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crabsandseafoodbros

G+: https://plus.google.com/+CrabsSeafoodBrosMiamiGardens

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CrabsSeafoodBrosMiamiGardens

Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/crabsseafoodbro