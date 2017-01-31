Solana Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --The I HAVE TODAY System is an online program covering over 40 topics important to women and the struggles they face. The processes are designed to create peace, love, joy and fulfillment in all areas of life. Discover a very simple method to deal with fear, anxiety, and worry to never have them overcome you again. There are other techniques for communication, meditation, and intentional living. Women who have used the "I HAVE TODAY" System have become more confident, empowered and focused when they complete the course.



Join Diane on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 6pm PST, for a Live Online Training "3 Steps To Find Your Passion & Purpose."



For more info or to register, please visit - http://IHaveTodaySystem.com



About Diane Forster

Diane Forster is a Best Selling Author, Inventor, Speaker, Intentional Living Expert, focused on helping women live empowered, fulfilling lives through books, digital offerings, live events, coaching, and mentoring. She is also the CEO of Diane Forster Innovation, which designs and manufactures luxury kitchen ware products. Diane spent over three decades working in advertising and television sales, including ABC and CBS. She has appeared on QVC, ABC7 Chicago, Spirit of Success TV, and Small Business Digest Blog Talk Radio. She has also been featured in the Chicago Tribune, Small Business News Daily and writes articles for Inventors Digest Magazine. She is the mother of twins and living the life of her dreams in San Diego, CA.