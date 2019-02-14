Announcing the Launch of 70mai on Amazon US! Top Car Dash Camera for Only $65.99

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --70mai, the leading and international provider of vehicle intelligence, has announced that the company's launch on Amazon US with its flagship product, dash cameras and wireless car chargers.



70mai first made its name as the one and only partner of the mobile leader, Xiaomi, to manufacture smart car electronics. In the past three years, 70mai has devoted extensively to the development and adaptation of a brand new technology in the field of smart car products. 70mai became a huge success with its highly graded products in China, Russia, and other Asian markets. It also experiences a warm welcome from the U.S. market. As one of the signature products, 70mai Dash Cam Pro, has successfully fulfilled the crowdfunding campaign and received more than $400,000 in one month.



This year on Valentine's day, the company would like to invite customers in celebrating the launch of the official retail store on Amazon, with 70mai and roses.



"Our products address the demand for affordable and innovative car electronics in the US market. 70mai helps to monitor your car, record incidents, alert drivers of potential dangers and thus provide a better driving experience." said Pat Tang, the CEO of 70mai. "We are glad to provide the top notch in-car smart products at a highly competitive price that make everyday driving safer and smarter. And our signature 70mai Dash Cam Pro would make a perfect Valentine's gift to protect your loved one. ".



Next, the 70mai wireless car charger mount will be available on Amazon soon.



70mai Key Products:

70mai Car Dash Cam Pro: Available in the U.S. on Amazon.com for $65.99



70mai Smart Dash Cam: Available in the U.S. on Amazon.com for $39.99



Media kit available here



About 70mai

70mai is a dedicated and creative team. Their mission is to connect every vehicle to the Internet, and connect you to the future. 70mai aims to deliver top notch in-car smart products, so everyone can enjoy driving and traveling. 70mai have principal product manager, architects and senior tech experts working together seamlessly. All their efforts are for a safe, comfortable and connected driving experience. Powered by the brand, channel, hardware and supply chain capacity of their partners, 70mai brings drivers, cars and the world together using the connectivity of the Internet.



More info about 70mai can be found at https://www.70mai.com/en/