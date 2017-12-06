Announcing the Launch of DELONE Authentic Swiss Made Watches

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --With its passion for the high standards of Swiss craftsmanship, Delone has announced the official kickoff of their new watch campaign. These unique timepieces are authentically manufactured in Switzerland. Delone believes that a person's time is valuable, and an individual's watch should reflect that. By producing a quality product that is elegant as well as reliable, Delone plans to exceed all expectations.



In recent years it has become the norm to outsource watch manufacturing, as factories compete to mass-produce second-rate products, using low-quality materials. Delone strives to bring back the timeless tradition of quality watchmaking by teaming up with Swiss watchmakers who bring decades of expertise to the table. Delone's watch design is contemporary and sophisticated, yet carefully constructed according to traditional Swiss craftsmanship.



Each Delone watch operates with a Swiss Ronda movement, which guarantees reliability and accuracy. The cases are constructed with superior 316L stainless steel, which is renowned for its high resistance to corrosion. Its glass covering is an exquisite domed sapphire crystal, notably, the world's hardest crystal. An interchangeable Italian leather strap completes the exquisite timepiece. Delone backs their quality product with a three-year warranty on all hardware components. Unlike mass-produced pieces, these wristwatches are designed to last a lifetime.



In accordance with this launch, supporters will receive a special Founders Limited Edition and an Earlybird Discount as a token of Delone's appreciation. This will include free shipping to anywhere in the world, along with the option of ordering a Christmas Gift Card. The certificate can be placed in a loved one's Christmas stocking, or under the tree as a thoughtful gift. This allows them to select the watch and strap color of their choice. Shipping will be free, however, customs charges may occur when shipped outside of the EU.



The prototypes are ready and waiting, and this venture has officially launched on Kickstarter. Delone plans to start production on these watches in January 2018. By March 2018, they will undergo final quality control checks and be prepared for shipping. The projected time-frame for shipping these elegant timepieces is April 2018. Delone will make every effort to follow through, but, it's important to note that there is a slight possibility that this process is delayed to ensure a flawless product. However, Delone is working with a highly experienced manufacturer, and the risk is slim.