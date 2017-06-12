Announcing the Launch of Eddy Home's Leak Sensors

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --Award-winning manufacturer of leak protection systems, Eddy Home (http://www.eddyhome.com) announced today the launch of its Eddy H2O– a real-time temperature, humidity and leak sensor for use in homes, apartments, condominiums, and offices.



The H2O is a part of Eddy Home's Intelligent Water Management Solution, a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) powered system consisting of the Eddy IQ coupled with an advanced machine learning back-end and a smart phone application. The system tracks water usage and detects abnormal patterns to identify leaks ranging from minor water loss to disastrous pipe bursts. The H2O provides an additional real-time water-sensing capability to more immediately detect a leak in problem areas, such as under water heaters and dishwashers.



The H2O, in addition to enhancing Eddy Home's leak protection capabilities, is a valuable tool for property managers and condominium corporations to mitigate expensive water-related damage. The H2O provides a 360-degree view of the water environment, including variances in temperature and humidity, which may be early warnings of problems such as mold, flooding, and freezing pipes. Information is communicated to the client through the MyEddyHome app, text, or email, instantaneously.



With billions incurred each year in North America in water-damage claims, proactive monitoring solutions offer significant water-damage mitigation opportunities to homeowners and condominium corporations alike.



"High-rise buildings face significant water damage risk and, in some cases, have had losses so great that insurers have refused to continue insuring them," elaborated Shawn Dym, Eddy Home's President. "Our H2O provides regular reports to property managers, ensuring that water-related issues are addressed well before becoming costly disasters."



The H2O communicates with the back-end through the Eddy Hub using LoRa, a wireless technology which is capable of long-range communication while using very little power. The H2O and Hub are able to communicate even when separated by several storeys of thick concrete and steel rebar, a trait of modern building construction that poses difficulty for many wireless technologies.



"Our water monitoring and leak detection system is the most comprehensive and robust available. Integrating LoRa into our products has enabled us to apply our solution to multi-residential and commercial buildings. This is just not possible with contemporary smart home products, which are designed for very short-ranged use," commented Joe Deu-Ngoc, Eddy Home's Vice President of Technology. "Looking toward the future, when LoRaWAN networks become more readily available, our H2O are ready for that too."



The H2O sensor is available as part of the Eddy Home Suite or as a stand-alone product.



About Eddy Home

Launched in 2015, Eddy Home is committed to helping homeowners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2017 Most Innovative Product of the Year by EnerQuality, Eddy Home provides intelligent water monitoring and leak protection to thousands of homes.



For more details on Eddy Home's products or company information, please visit http://www.eddyhome.com.



LoRa and LoRaWAN are trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation and/or its affiliates.