Announcing the Launch of Infobeat.com, a New Blog for Tech and Business News

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2017 --InfoBeat is an online news/variety site, founded in 2017 to provide readers with the most relevant and comprehensive new stories. The foundation of the blog is to create an unbiased, contemporary repository for breaking stories on technology, politics, health, and business, without compromising the integrity of journalism. InfoBeat's writers are comprised of industry professionals that have worked in the field of journalism covering varied topics, intending to provide their users with a one-stop shop for all their information needs. The publication expects to expand deeper into niche topics in the coming months, creating a platform for a wide range of intelligent reading that will appeal to casual readers and industry professionals alike.



The Information Age is a double-edged sword. Readers have access to an unending supply of articles, reports, and blogs from professionals and amateurs in all industries; but sifting through it all to find the credible sources can be daunting. Even the most comprehensive outlets occasionally fall victim to political and ideological bias, and some are more blatant than others. It is important in modern times to be able to find reliable information sources that don't compromise the writing with 'right' or 'left' side leanings. It is equally important that the information provided by these sources be well-researched. InfoBeat is committed to offering unbiased and purely informative news on the most important stories.



"We are excited to launch a brand new resource for the most up-to-date news within the technology and business markets. We aim to become a top source for readers to keep up with these ever changing industries." - Alex Wolk, Founder of INSITE ADVICE.



InfoBeat's goal is to uphold journalistic principles without constricting its writers from the creativity that makes reading enjoyable. Readers are encouraged to leave comments and subscribe to InfoBeat.com's notifications, so the discussions can continue beyond what's on the page. InfoBeat's initial offering covers culture, education, and marketing, with tech-related pieces on the way.



