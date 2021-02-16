Announcing the Launch of Old Salt: An Insights Consultancy

Greenwich, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Seeking to reinstate first-hand learning and senior engagement-level experience, Old Salt is seizing an opening afforded by compartmentalization among 'big box' research firms with the introduction of a boutique consultancy model. This method requires its seasoned crew of hands-on practitioners conduct all aspects of a project, even those typically relegated to junior staff. This results in their teams' staying with a client across phases and projects, carrying forward earned learnings and sharpening commercial outcomes for their business.



"We recognized the power in ensuring the same senior voices in boardrooms are the ones working the whiteboards," said Founding Partner, Kevin Kruper.



Prior to forming Old Salt, founders Kevin Kruper and Rocky Prozeller teamed together to establish and run the international expansion of UK research firm Incite, incorporating their first US outpost in New York in 2013. Together, the two bring decades of industry experience, having built and helped sell multiple research agencies.



Old Salt Insights Consulting, LLC is privately held, fully operational and currently servicing clients' strategic research needs. Agency website: http://www.oldsalt.com.



Old Salt is an insights consultancy serving the commercial research needs of forward-thinking global brands. Bringing digital tools to the craft of hands-on practitioners, our process blends qualitative texture with quantitative metrics and the rigor of management consulting to propel practical, impactful business outcomes.



