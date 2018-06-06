Announcing the Launch of the John Maxwell Speakers Club by Scot Small

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --RevBuilders is proud to announce the launch of a world-class training program. The John Maxwell Speakers Club is coming to Warrenton, bringing the very best in communications training for leaders of today and tomorrow.



Join us for a Free Information Session and sample teaching on June 26th from 6 - 7 pm at the Stoneridge Events Center (7373 Comfort Inn Drive). You'll get a thrilling glimpse of what our prestigious twice-monthly program will offer the Warrenton area.



For more information visit: http://grow-with.revbuilders.com/speakers-club-pre-sign-up



Angela Smith, Stoneridge's owner, is generously providing space for the program. She states, "We are delighted to host the Maxwell Speaker's Club at our Events Center! What a great opportunity to have world-class speaker training here in our community!"



We can't wait to share this occasion with the community. Says Executive Director Scot Small:



"There are no words that express just how excited I am to be starting one of the first John Maxwell Speakers Clubs in Virginia. For those who choose to grow, this will provide a path to becoming the best they can be in all they do. I am pumped to be bringing the entire Maxwell Method of Professional Training to our area. Buckle up, because growth is about to happen."



The Fauquier John Maxwell Speakers Club will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. Come to visit on June 26th from 6-7 pm to meet Scot in person and get detailed information on upcoming sessions.



Mastering Communication with Maxwell Speakers Clubs



No leadership expert is more influential today than John Maxwell, and Maxwell Speakers Clubs are the next best thing to getting direct instruction from John himself. We provide:



- Friendly support and encouragement

- Lessons from John's live speeches and presentations

- Access to exclusive John Maxwell teachings and materials

- Experiential learning through speaking, live feedback and critique

- Practical twice-weekly topics and assignments

- Participation in the World Speaking Championships

... and much more.



What Our Members Say



"One of the best investments I have made in myself in a long time." — Brian



"The John Maxwell Team took my business to the next level." — Sally Ann



"There is no organization like The Maxwell Team. I tell all my friends, in the coaching business and those considering it, to check out John Maxwell first." — Stephen



About The John Maxwell Team

John Maxwell was voted the world's #1 leadership and management expert by Inc. Magazine, and a global team over 19,000 members strong carries his vision forward every day. Our trainers, coaches, speakers and professionals hail from every industry and stage of life, all dedicated to self-improvement and helping others find success in business and in life.



About Scot Small

Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and members of his world-class faculty, Scot Small is certified to deliver better productivity, performance, and profitability for you and your team using techniques tested and proven over 50 years. Scot believes the John Maxwell Team illustrates Woodrow Wilson's famous quote: "I use not only all the brains I have but all I can borrow." Maxwell Speakers Clubs can help your company benefit from that wisdom.



Contact

Scot Small, Executive Director

scot@revbuilders.com

http://www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/SCOTSMALL/

703-299-0850