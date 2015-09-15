Announcing the PADI IDC Gili Islands January 2016: Platinum CD Holly Macleod in Indonesia

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Although the actual Instructor Development Course starts on the 16th January it is strongly recommended that candidates arrive on the 11th to take advantage of the Pre-Course workshops which are designed to achieve a number of objectives. During the workshops candidates will first review the knowledge and skills learnt during the Divemaster Course and fine tune them to a mastery demonstration standard over and above that expected within the industry. Skill circuits are mastered in a way that future students can easily and effectively learn and replicate these skills and have fun whilst doing so. Theoretical classroom aspects are reviewed and developed in a way that future students can easily pick up some of the vital diving knowledge relevant to the particular PADI program applicable. Another benefit of the pre-IDC Workshop is that it allows candidates to settle in to the dive center, meet the staff and take advantage of free fun diving.



Of course meeting fellow course candidates is a great advantage as during the program future instructors will be working closely with each other and developing potentially life long relationships forming the first steps of industry networking; a great advantage for future careers of new instructors making contacts that could ultimately spread to a variety of dive related sectors throughout the globe.



The Pre IDC Workshops run for a period of 5 days on a fairly informal basis allowing candidates to settle into the workload, review the schedule and prepare for the course. The Instructor Development Course runs on an 11 day schedule.



During the Instructor Development Course candidates will learn all of the mandatory PADI IDC Course requirements as well as some additional components added by Holly, the Platinum PADI Course Director, including learning about the range of PADI programs such as Conducting Open Water Dives, The Open Water Diver Course, The Adventures in Diving Program, Teaching PADI Specialty Diver Courses, The Rescue Diver Course, The Divemaster Course and also conducting Skill Circuit and DSD workshops.



Other workshops include The Marketing Diving Workshop, The 4 E's sales workshop, The Business of Diving, Start Diving (Diver Acquisition Programs), The Learning, Instruction and the PADI System Workshop, The Keep Diving (Diver Retention) Workshop as well as learning about Developing Knowledge Development Presentations, Confined Water Presentation and Open Water Presentations.



During pool sessions students will take part in The Rescue Workshop, The CESA and Descent workshop, a series of Student Control workshops, Confined water teaching techniques workshop and practice teaching Confined Water Presentation In Open Water candidates will practice Open Water Teaching Presentations, Rescue Workshops, Dive Site setup techniques, student control and CESA Workshops.



Other important elements of the course include learning about General Standards and Procedures, Risk Management along with taking the compulsory PADI Standards and Procedures and Dive Theory Exams necessary to progress onto the Instructor Examination.



Contact:

Justin Time

The PADI IDC Indonesia

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com/