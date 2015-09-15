Announcing the PADI IDC Gili Islands March 2016: Elite Platinum PADI CD Holly Macleod

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Although the actual PADI Instructor Development Course starts on 26th of March it is always advised to arrive early for the preparatory Instructor workshops which commence on 21st March to take advantage of the additional instructor preparation time.



The great thing about attending the pre-course preparation workshops is that potential candidates will get to review, refresh and master the knowledge and skills learnt during the Divemaster Course and allow future instructors to be fully prepared for the PADI Instructor Course. The preparation course also allows candidates the chance to take full advantage of free fun diving and meet others taking the program.



During the IDC candidates will study a range of topics including dive theory and PADI General Standards and Procedures which will also be assessed externally at the PADI Examination held right here in the Gili Islands. The course also includes a range of mandatory workshops including Marketing Diving, The 4 E's sales, The Business of Diving, Start Diving or Diver Acquisition Programs, Learning, Instruction and the PADI System and Keep Diving or Diver Retention Workshops. The range of PADI courses programs will also be introduced along with recommended teaching formats and teaching techniques. These courses will include The Open Water Diver Course, The Adventures in Diving Program, Teaching PADI Specialty Diver Courses, The Rescue Diver Course, and The Divemaster Course.



Confined water training sessions will include Rescue techniques and skills circuits mastered to an extremely high demonstration standard. DSD workshops will be conducted in confined water preparing candidates to conduct the Discover Scuba Diving program in a safe, fun and educational environment. Pool sessions will also concentrate on student control and orientation so as future instructors are able to make their future students as comfortable as possible. During pool sessions candidates will also practice and conduct Confined Water Presentations in preparation for the external examination by PADI.



Open Water training sessions will follow a similar pattern including practicing the full range of rescue scenarios, both underwater and the surface, dive site setup, student control and orientation. Also candidates will participate and practice the CESA Workshop and the Adventures in Diving Workshop.



The PADI IDC Indonesia is fully conducted by Elite Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has a global reputation for excellence in providing the finest quality of diver Instructor education, and has been awarded continuously for her dedication and raw passion. The IDC program itself was awarded the PADI "commitment to instructor development" for its professional approach to providing career oriented options. Holly has also repeatedly been awarded the "Platinum" Course Director status sighting her overall dedication and commitment to the recreational diving industry in training some of the best instructors in the business. Holly's experience has also been rewarded with the PADI "Elite-300" award sighting her achievement in certifying over 300 Instructor level certifications in 2014.



About Trawangan Dive

Trawangan Dive is one of the finest dive centers offering training within the Indo Pacific region. Having established itself as the first PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Indonesia's Nusa Tenggara Barat Province which includes the Island of Lombok and the famous Gili Islands. The dive center is also considered one of the largest PADI certifiers within the country with some of the most experienced instructor's available meaning that new instructors have a wealth of tools available to create a new and rewarding successful career within the recreation diving industry.



Contact:

Justin Time

The PADI IDC Indonesia

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com/