Announcing the PADI IDC Indonesia February 2016: Award Winning Course Gili Islands

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Although the program starts on 20th February it is always strongly advised that candidates arrive early for the pre-IDC preparation workshops commencing on the 15th February to take advantage of the additional preparation time.



During the Pre-Course workshops candidates will practice the full range of Divemaster Knowledge and Divemaster conducted skills to mastery level which will prepare candidates to make a fantastic start on the PADI Instructor Development Course. During the IDC as well as learning all about the PADI General Standards and Procedures and the 5 Dive theory topics, candidates will also take part in a variety of workshops including the Marketing Diving Workshop, The 4 E's sales workshop, The Business of Diving, Start Diving (Diver Acquisition Programs), The Learning, Instruction and the PADI System Workshop and the Keep Diving (Diver Retention) Workshop. All PADI programs will be presented, introduced and discussed; such as Conducting Open Water Dives, The Open Water Diver Course, and The Adventures in Diving Program, Teaching PADI Specialty Diver Courses, The Rescue Diver Course and The Divemaster Course. Other important areas of classroom study will include learning about General Standards and Procedures and Risk Management, which in turn play a vital role in everyday instructor life.



During confined water sessions candidates will take part in Skill Circuit and DSD workshops preparing them to master and deliver the PADI education system to a level far superior to that expected within the dive industry. Pool sessions will also include student control workshops, student orientation workshops, Rescue techniques workshops and practice in developing confined water knowledge developments.



During the Open Water Training exercises candidates will learn again about Open Water student control, In water Rescue Techniques, Dive Site Setup techniques, CESA workshop and practice, Adventures in Diving Open Water Workshop and once again Surface Rescue techniques.



Courses take place a Trawangan Dive Center; the first established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) and Resort in the Nusa Tenggara Barat region of Indonesia which also incorporates Lombok and the Gili Islands. Today the dive center remains the only CDC Center to be situated on the island of Gili Trawangan and offers far superior facilities than most operators within the country. As one of the largest PADI certifiers in Indonesia, the dive center boast some of the most experienced and well-seasoned instructors within the dive industry and therefore a great place to team teach after the course has finished.



Instructor level programs at Trawangan Dive are fully conducted by Multi Award Winning Elite Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who, in 2015, has been recognized by being awarded the "Elite" Instructor Award, the "Platinum" Course Director Status and received the "Commitment to Instructor Development Award for the actual programs offered.



Contact:

Justin Time

The PADI IDC Indonesia

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com/