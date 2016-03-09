Announcing the Release of "To the Top" in Audio Book Format

Dana Point, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Eric Tippetts, a successful entrepreneur, speaker, coach, author and an international thought leader, announced recently that he launched his first full book titled "To The Top", is now available in Audio book format, which will benefit a lot of busy business owners that are on the move throughout the day but always aiming to reach success.



Eric specializes in helping other Entrepreneurs who are seeking a fuller, more rewarding work-life balance. Eric Tippetts never ceases in helping others to secure their own future by training them to be ready and determined to take their own journey toward success.



For the past 10 years, Eric Tippetts pursuit on helping and touching thousands of lives who dream to become the next successful entrepreneurs of today's generation. With the launch of his full book in Audio format, Eric expects to meet more and more aspiring entrepreneurs who recognize the value of having a highly experienced coach available to them through audio sharing his simple road map to more joy, compassion, love, and most of all, prosperity.



Eric Tippetts is a successful icon in the industry of business. He is the author of the newest book that Entrepreneurs are talking about. "To the Top" contains helpful advice and insights for all entrepreneurs to help them figure out how they will be able to develop the right mindset that will let them attain their financial goals through methodical steps each day.



Being one of the most sought after business coaches and speakers, Eric Tippetts has been named as one of the top 50 most influential and powerful personalities of the Network Marketing industry by Direct Selling Live. He is also the founder of the famous "The Expense Tracker", which is a tool used by over 150,000 people across the world in simplifying, managing, and maximizing finances. His career took him to his peak of success and popularity as he was featured as the "expert" on media channels such as ABC, The Wall Street Journal, NBC, Fox Business, Forbes, The New York Times, ESPN, RedBook, CBS and USA Today.



With his brilliant ideas and undying passion for his profession, he is also able to create and develop other important tools that will benefit all entrepreneurs in different ways. Eric Tippetts is the creator of the Rocket Recruiting App, 7 Days to Rejection-Free Recruiting Series and 7 Days to Profitability Training Course.



Today, he is very proud to introduce his new book "To The Top" in Audio format, that will teach all business owners how they can make their business earning more profits and how they can get and experience true financial freedom. Every chapter of his audio book is full of interesting information that business owners should discover and take into account. "To The Top" is currently featured on his new website EricTippetts.com/Audiobook and is now available for those who want to download the audio book.



About Eric Tippetts

Eric Tippetts is an online advertising and a home based business expert who eagerly shares his ideas, tools, and secrets with those who are struggling to earn money as entrepreneurs. He is a successful entrepreneur, speaker, coach, author and a thought leader who offers a helping hand to those who want to experience a happier, more profitable and rewarding life as business owners.



