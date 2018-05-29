Announcing the Solartis Insure Microservice Hackathon

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --Solartis is pleased to announce the kickoff of its Insurance Microservice Hackathon at the IASA Conference. The Hackathon starts at 8 am on Monday, June 4th 2018 and will be open until 5 pm on Friday, June 22nd, 2018. We invite software developers to submit entries using our microservices to create a workflow that provides meaningful value in the insurance value chain. Solartis will be awarding a total of $11,500 in prizes for the winning entries.



Solartis Microservice APIs will be available in the Solartis sandboxes for developers to integrate with and invoke in their hack. Solartis team members will be available at their booth #633 in the IASA Exhibit Hall to answer any questions. Participants do not need to be present at the IASA conference to enter the Hackathon.



Solartis provides a complete set of Quote and Policy Lifecycle Management functionality as a collection of microservices on the cloud. These microservices includes insurance application submission, rating, quoting, binding, payment, issuance, endorsements, cancel/reinstatement, and renewals. For the Hackathon, Solartis has made available three different insurance products for developers to use in conjunction with a selected set of Solartis microservice APIs. Developers are free to use any of the three insurance products and their associated microservices to create their innovative hack.



To register for the Solartis Microservices Hackathon click on http://info.solartis.com/solartis-insure-microservices-hackathon-registration. Good luck!



About Solartis Insure: A market-tested Policy Administration System built from the ground up on microservices architecture. Solartis Insure eliminates the constraints of monolithic technology platforms for core insurance functions. Replace costly components, extend, and collaborate to create unique customer ecosystems that ease the management and purchasing of insurance. Experience decreased costs, reduced time to market and unlimited opportunities for new revenue.



For the full list of the Solartis Insure microservices, visit our microservices catalog on our website: https://www.solartis.com/solartis-insure-microservices-catalog/.



About Solartis - SIMPLIFYING INSURANCE ADMINISTRATION

At Solartis, our mission is to simplify insurance administration. Our focus is exclusively on insurance. Our customers are insurance carriers, managing general underwriters/agencies, brokers, captives, and risk managers. Today we have over 650 employees in multiple onshore and offshore locations. Every Solartis customer is a Solartis reference.



For more information, contact Carol McKenzie, Vice President, Solartis, via e-mail at cmckenzie@solartis.com or phone at 570-815-4556.