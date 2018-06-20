Announcing the Sytel AI Dialer

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --With immediate effect, Sytel announces the availability of the Sytel AI Dialer. This product is built around a proprietary dialing engine, the Virtual Event Machine (VEM®) that has been optimized for producing best possible predictive dialing results under national compliance regimes globally.



The CEO of Sytel, Michael McKinlay, said "the brute machine learning required for producing optimum predictive dialing under compliance cannot be handled in any other way except using simulation techniques. The journey to a full AI-based product has been a long one and has had some human help on the way to handle the extraordinarily difficult dialing scenarios that arise under compliance, in today's tough outbound markets".



"This release allows Sytel to launch two major new features, both, like the Sytel AI Dialer itself, world firsts. The first is the Dialing Protector which allows customers to generate excellent performance at abandoned call rates as low as 1%. The second is Multi-Context Dialing, which allows the Sytel AI Dialer to manage a number of different record types, such as callbacks, by running multiple simulations, without compromising performance", McKinlay said.



Commenting on the release, Fethi Madani, CEO of Cloud Control in France said "we have been using the Sytel dialer for over 15 years. It has been simply the best product out there. And we have seen it gradually develop into this AI product cementing Sytel's leadership role in the predictive dialer market. We are very excited about this new development and will be rolling it out to some thousands of agents as soon as it is released."



Neil Perring, CEO of Inter-act, whose experience with the Sytel dialer goes back to the late 90s had this to say about it "The Sytel dialer has given us a strong competitive advantage in the marketplace. Its performance, reliability and adherence to compliance standards are second to none. We look forward very much to implementing the new AI product and continuing our successful relationship with the team at Sytel'.



For more information on the Sytel AI Dialer see Sytel's Outbound Solutions. The Sytel AI Dialer is available from release 10.7 onwards of Softdial Softdial Center with immediate effect.



