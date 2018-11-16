Annual Landscaping Plant Giveaway

Altamont, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2018 --Tennessee Nursery, located in the heart of the nursery capitol near Mcminnville Tennessee is always eager to give back. In spring, April of 2019 one lucky person will win an entire landscaping package of quality plants including garden mosses, native fern plants, landscaping trees & shrubs and a wide assortment of perennials plants to make even the choosiest of gardeners smile with excitement.



Tennessee Nursery has a surplus of all types of trees and other type plants after their busy spring shipping season and they offer that lucky person a $1500 package of plants absolutely free. All you have to do to qualify is leave them a nice review on their facebook page or simply like their facebook page. Tennessee Nursery does ask before any reviews are left that you have been a previous customer and have received plants from them. Otherwise, you can like their page and still enter to win. It's simple and easy to enter. The Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/tn.nursery



Color in landscaping is important to most Americans, especially homeowners. Whether it's in a home, yard garden, or flower bed. With a great selection of plants, it's easy to enter and even easier to be a lucky winner. Tennessee Nursery makes it easy also to order from the company website and they even ship plants to homes, offices or business locations.



Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is an online tree farm and plant nursery offering specimen quality trees delivered to your home, office or business. Tennessee Nursery ships to all states and to everyone. Tennessee nurseries offer more availability in large quantities than any nursery. Not only do they offer low grower wholesale prices on large volume wholesale orders, but low prices to homeowners wanting only a few plants also. Due to an overwhelming demand from the homeowner's in 2009 TN broadened their inventory to enable their company to sell to individuals as well as keep prices lower than anyone else on wholesale quantities and large volume sales.



Our Plant Nursery Caters To Homeowners, Wholesalers & Landscape Architects.



Tennessee Nursery specializes in wetland shrubs, trees, woody perennials, native ferns, live mosses, and native plants and can supply thousands of each species sold. Offering low nursery grower prices on large volume orders and prices reflect wholesale when 100+ plants are added to the cart, will display the wholesale prices for large volume orders.



Tennessee Nursery will not be undersold for quality. All plants are sold bare root and all are dug and immediately brought to shipping warehouses and are shipped immediately after dug. Our nurseries strive to protect all plant's roots by application of tera-sorb, live moss and surround all roots with a moisture-enhancing plastic then put in burlap or boxes to ship. Plants are guaranteed to arrive in very moist, excellent condition. Also a 1-year warranty on all homeowner purchases.



About Tennessee Nursery

Tennessee Nursery is a family owned and operated nursery operation just outside Mcminnville Tennessee, in the small town of Altamont Tn. All plants ship priority mail and will arrive within 3 days of shipping. Offering the best possible prices whether purchasing plants and trees retail or wholesale in quantities of several thousand of one plant. Customers can fix their requests for bids also to 931-692-9246 for the guaranteed lowest prices available and we will beat any other nursery bid by 10%, guaranteed for any lower price match.



The nurseries clientele is very impressive including the Washington Monument, Trump Towers, The Arlington National Cemetery and many more prestigious clientele. For the best prices of any online nursery on rare and native perennials, native ferns, native trees, shrubs, live garden mosses, live stakes and much more, shop TN.



