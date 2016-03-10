South Yorkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --James Caan, the president and founder of AnnurcaCoin, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $999,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring this new and improved form of cryptocurrency to market. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, without relying on a central bank. With AnnurcaCoin, Caan has taken digital currency to the next level and improved the process. He states, "AnnurcaCoin is the world's first centralized cryptocurrency, the latest generation of cryptocurrency and a revolution in finance. Compared to other alternatives in cryptocurrency, AnnurcaCoin has numerous advantages including enhanced security for the end user with maximum elimination of fraud."



With so many transactions occurring online in today's electronic world, digital currency has become a necessity. The most widely known form of cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, however Bitcoin has many problems that make it difficult to use. One of the biggest problems with Bitcoin is that the funds can be lost when the hard drive crashes or a virus corrupts the "wallet". AnnurcaCoin has Cloud based back-up which prevents this from happening and keeps the user's AnnurcaCoin Wallet safe and secure. It will also be centralized and more widely accepted than Bitcoin, which makes it more reliable and easier to use, and will also offer users buyer protection. The fact that Bitcoin has limited use, and does not protect consumers, has prevented it from becoming a widely used and reliable form of payment. Caan's goal with AnnurcaCoin is to succeed in the areas where Bitcoin falls short. In order to make all of this possible, AnnurcaCoin developed specialized algorithms along with world's first cryptocurrency specific OS with enhanced security features. It's built on a Unix foundation, keeping open source features and engineered with the full potential of digital currency in mind.



The team at AnnurcaCoin has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their cryptocurrency. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing AnnurcaCoin to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters several perks that enable them to get in on this new form of digital currency from inception. Supporters can pre-order AnnurcaCoin in various amounts, along with the Wallet App, according to the perk they choose. AnnurcaCoin has a projected timescale for perk delivery of 12-18 months after completion of a successful campaign, and plans to be fully operational by 2018.



About AnnurcaCoin

AnnurcaCoin was founded by CEO James Caan who is an internationally experienced and commercially focused senior consulting executive. He has financial, healthcare, IT, telecom and professional services experience on a broad spectrum. His creation "AnnurcaCoin" is the world's first completely secure centralized cryptocurrency that is designed for the masses, not just the tech savvy.



