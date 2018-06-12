Anomaly Instruments Delivers Beautiful Bass Guitars at Affordable Prices

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2018 --Sean Peterson and Alex Wang, the creators of Anomaly Instruments, started the company in order to provide high-quality musical instruments at price points that weren't outrageous. As a left-handed individual, Sean lamented that it was difficult for him to find instruments that he could play and that he could afford. That is why his product lineup includes instruments for both right- and left-handed people.



The first offering from the brand is a bass guitar, Peterson's instrument of choice. The body of the guitar features a burl maple veneer for a beautiful finish and is available in natural and dark natural tones. The neck is constructed from maple and rosewood. All of the inlays along the neck are mother of pearl, lending an iridescent sheen. Finally, the soapbar pickups features bass, mid, treble, balance and volume, letting musicians dial in their sound as much as possible.



Anomaly Instruments ships products directly to customers, cutting out the retail middlemen. This enables the company to keep costs down so that it can pass the savings along to the customers. Going forward, the brand intends to offer a variety of guitar accessories as well, including string mutes and protective covers.



The company has already completed the prototypes of its first offerings and is ready to move forward with full production. In order to achieve that goal, the creators will launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign, Anomaly Instruments hopes to generate enough product orders to meet the manufacturer's quantity requirements for the initial production run. The campaign will have a funding goal of $6,500.



Campaign backers will be eligible to receive a series of rewards, depending on the amount they contribute. Starting at just $15, backers will receive a set of two string mutes. For $20, they'll get an Anomaly t-shirt. At higher contribution levels, backers will receive a variety of gift packages containing multiple accessories, t-shirts, branded stickers and other swag.



In order to get their very own bass guitar, backers must contribute at least $479. This represents a $120 discount off the estimated retail price. After the super early bird bass guitars have all been claimed, the Kickstarter price will go up to $499, followed by $529. Anomaly Instruments expects to begin shipping these rewards out to campaign backers in September 2018.