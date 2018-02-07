Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --2017 has been a highly successful year on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod issuing over 543 Instructor level PADI certifications throughout the year, of which 116 dive professionals chose to take the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and become Open Water Scuba Instructors (OWSI).



The Elite Instructor Award is designed to acknowledge and distinguish PADI Scuba Diving Instructors who have reached milestones based on the number of certifications issue annually. PADI Instructors who issue 50, 100, 150, 200 or 300 qualifying certifications in a calendar year will receive the PADI "Elite Instructor" status. Although Holly issued over 500 certifications, she has been consistently awarded the "Elite-300" Award since the program started as this is the highest rating available within the Elite recognition criteria. The PADI Frequent Trainer Program rewards PADI Course Directors on their performance and productivity. PADI Course Directors are recognized and awarded the Silver, Gold or Platinum status based directly on the amount of certifications issued. For the Silver rating, a PADI Course Director needs to issue 10 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, Issue between 20 and 49 Instructor level certifications and have a 50% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. For the Gold rating the prerequisite is to issue 20 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, plus between 50 and 99 Instructor level certifications and have a 60% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. For the Platinum rating, a PADI Course Director needs to issue 30 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, Issue more than 100 Instructor level certifications and have a 70% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. Of course Holly has been awarded the 2018 "Platinum" PADI Status for the fifth year in a row based on the high performance and productivity in PADI Instructor certifications in 2017. Further recognition in 2017 was in the form of PADI awards for contribution, professionalisms and production as well as the TripAdvisor "Certificate of Excellence" highlighting the excellent reviews received by previous students taking the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly.



There are many additional reasons why Holly Macleod has become one of the most popular choice in PADI Course Directors when looking at taking the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC). The main reasons for choosing the program are due to the high levels of Experience, Quality and Assurance provided during this unique training experience. All of the above combined with over 15 years of Industry experience in a range of diving related jobs and a variety of global diving destinations, Holly has the perfect blend of experience, passion and expertise within the diving Industry to provide the perfect foundation to a professional PADI Instructor career. Now Holly is seeing professional Divemasters from Bali, Gili Islands, Komodo and other international diving destinations choosing her program as the first step to a new career as Scuba Diving Instructors. Quality can be assured due to the raw passion exhibited by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, keeping the program constantly updated and ensuring that Instructor candidate receives a training experience way over and above the level generally expected from new Instructors.



Potential Instructor candidates can be assured that Holly runs the entire training experience from start to finish and is available throughout and even after the course is finished. Another benefit of the PADI IDC Gili Islands with Holly Macleod is that the program always takes place in the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan, and therefore offering the absolute highest possible standard of training possible.



The 2018 PADI IDC Gili Komodo Schedule breaks down the entire year offering 10 opportunities to join Holly Macleod on the PADI IDC Gili Komodo Program.



