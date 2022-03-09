Another Milestone Achieved by NPMC

Monroe, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2022 --NPMC, a diversified company founded by Dr Gautam Arora focused on synergistic acquisitions in critical, fast-growing industries, has acquired a controlling interest in GNG medical supply company. GNG's primary revenue drivers are focused on the provision of globally sourced, high-use consumable medical supplies. These include hygiene products, syringes, bandages, and sterilization material.



Among other elements, the GNG's acquisition brings immediate revenues to NPMC, a high level of operating profitability, and a backlog of 1.8 Cr for 2021. The company is also engaged in other related health care product sales and product development which could bear considerable fruit in future quarters.



GNG Medical supply is currently on track to generate revenues of 2.7 Cr in 2022 and is targeting revenues of 3.6 Cr in 2023. By comparison, in 2020 the company generated revenues of 86 Lakhs with EBITDA of 32.8 Lakhs. Dr Gautam Arora, M.D., CEO, and President of NPMC commented: "GNG Medical supply company acquisition further solidifies our 3.6 Cr revenue estimate for FY2023. The acquisition provides NPMC with a channel to leverage its existing medical supply chain relationships in order to grow GNG medical revenues and global supply chain footprint."



GNG Medical Supply background

Mr Gavin Kumar founded GNG Medical Supply in 2017 as a sole proprietorship before incorporating in 2019. The company supply market with globally sourced medical supply products. In addition, it is a financial partner at all stages of venture and post-venture, private, and public – partnering in the biotech sector and durable medical equipment.



About NPMC

NPMC started as a clinical practice and now is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: Healthcare and real estate. NPMC is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.



CONTACT: Mr Khaniya Gupta NPMC: info@neuroandpain.clinic, +918595168656

NPMC Neurology and Pain Management Clinic

Delhi India

https://www.neuroandpain.clinic