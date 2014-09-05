ANP Distributers, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Tea Products

Roy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Leslie Wallace is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TeaPremier.com. The website features a wide variety of tea pots and tea makers as well as different teas including classic teas, decaf teas, and health teas. Wallace has always loved the process of brewing and drinking his own tea. He was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide his customers with the experience of brewing and drinking high quality tea. He wanted to give people a convenient place to find good teas online to enrich their tea drinking experiences.



There are many high quality tea products offered within the merchandise of TeaPremier.com. The website carries items including early grey tea, dripless teapots, decaffeinated tea, French presses, herbal tea, tea makers, unique teapots, loose leaf rooibos tea, tea infusers, health and wellness tea, and more. In the future, Wallace hopes to offer more types of loose leaf tea and some more tea accessories such as electric kettles. By continuing to update the products available on his website, he hopes to encourage tea lovers to return to his website for new teas or tea related products.



Providing customers with the best possible customer service is of extreme importance to Wallace concerning every purchase made on TeaPremier.com. He plans on providing his tea at excellent prices and only selling tea of the highest quality. He will respond to any customer concerns or questions in a timely manner. Later on, Wallace hopes to make shipping free within his site so that customers won’t have to worry about shipping costs.



To complement the main website, Wallace will also be launching a blog located at http://www.AllYourTeaNeeds.com. The blog will focus on topics that relate to tea and tea making. Wallace will be talking about the different types of tea, the qualities and flavors of teas, tea storage, health benefits of tea, and anything else that is related to tea. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information they need to ensure that their tea maintains a high quality and that they pick the right tea for their needs.



