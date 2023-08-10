Answering Common FAQs About Area Rugs

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --Everyone throughout the home décor and interior design industries will agree that area rugs are some of the most important parts of any room's overall ambience. In many ways, area rugs can make or break an entire room, which is why it's so common for rug shoppers to have plenty of questions prior to pulling the trigger on their next purchases.



Below are some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) that rug shoppers generally have, as well as answers!



What rug styles are best for budgeted lifestyles?



What's great about today's rug industry is that there are area rugs that are tailored for every lifestyle, and a rug's construction often dictates how it'll perform and appear within any given room.



For rug shoppers on a budget, machine-made area rugs tend to be a more affordable alternative as compared to handmade rugs. Although it's possible to find affordable, handmade rugs, shoppers on a budget should generally look for mass-produced rugs made of synthetic materials.



Why are rug pads so important?



Rug pads are highly recommended by industry professionals because they provide additional cushioning underneath an area rug, and they also protect the rug and a home's flooring from inadvertent wear and tear.



Rug pads are also known for providing additional traction underneath a rug, which prevents the likelihood of slipping. So, rug pads are partly so important because they make area rugs much safer!



How does rug cleaning work?



It's typically recommended to get an area rug professionally cleaned about every 2-5 years, because this can help maintain the vibrancy and overall durability of the rug.



When it comes to routine care, area rugs should be vacuumed at least once a week.



Where should area rugs go within a home?



The most common places within a home for area rugs include living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and TV rooms; however, area rugs can be placed in many different household areas.



Some other household areas for area rugs include kitchens, foyers, hallways, bathrooms, staircases, patios, balconies, and many other areas!



What exactly is a rug's pile?



Pile is a rug industry term that refers to the overall surface yarn of any particular area rug. In other words, a rug's pile is its overall thickness, or how long each strand of fabric is.



What are the rules for choosing rug sizes?



There are no specific rules associated with rug sizes, but one general rule is that an area rug should be large enough to rest below the main furniture pieces within a room.



Most people will only place two feet underneath a rug, but this rule can help rug shoppers get a rug size that looks aesthetically pleasing.



How long do area rugs last?



A rug's construction will largely dictate its durability, and rug longevity is also determined by an owner's lifestyle and the materials used. It's important for rug owners to also be careful about their rug placement when it comes to maximizing its longevity, because placing rugs in certain high-traffic areas will often be detrimental.



What is a hand-tufted rug?



Hand-tufted rugs have grown in popularity throughout recent years, and they're very similar to hand-knotted rugs, except that they're manufactured using a tufting gun instead of handmade techniques.



This means that hand-tufted rugs are generally less durable than hand-knotted rugs, which is why they're typically more affordable. But hand-tufted rugs are often a great option for rug shoppers who don't want to spend a lot on an authentic, hand-knotted rug, but still want a top-quality option!



Be Sure To Reach Out To Industry Experts To Ask More Questions About Area Rugs!



It's normal for rug shoppers to have plenty of questions prior to pulling the trigger on a new area rug purchase, and the good news is that rug experts have never been more accessible than they are today.



Rug shoppers can now use the Web to reach out and ask the pertinent questions that they need answers to, which is ultimately changing how the industry operates on a grand scale!



About Rug Source, Inc.

Rug Source is one of the leading online area rug vendors located in the United States, and their digital platform and cutting-edge shipping policies have revolutionized how people purchase area rugs of all types.



The Rug Source team is available to answer more questions, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 980-422-4080.