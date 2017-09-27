Answering Service Supports Hurricane Relief

Harper Woods, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --In response to the devastation that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have brought to those impacted in Texas and Florida, Clementine Live Answering Service has partnered with ITEX to donate to non-profit organizations that can help provide relief in those local communities.



Kids Against Hunger Global is a non-profit humanitarian organization with a mission to provide fully nutritious food to impoverished children and families around the world. More specifically, they are currently working to bring food and relief to the communities affected by the hurricanes.



"Having had our call center in North Carolina flooded and homes of our employees destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, we get the impact a hurricane can have on a local community" said Kelly Smythe, Clementine's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It took a lot for us and our employees to get back on our collective feet and we wanted to provide support to those impacted by Harvey and Irma."



To do so, Clementine partnered with ITEX (http://www.itex.com), a payment technology platform, to make a notable donation of ITEX dollars to further support Kids Against Hunger Global in its efforts to provide hurricane relief.



Additional donations to Kids Against Hunger Global can be made online at http://www.kidsagainsthungerglobal.org.