Answering Service's New Medical Division Caters to Doctors

VoiceNation, the premier industry leader in live answering and virtual receptionist services trusted by more than 50,000 businesses worldwide, has recently announced the formation of a new Medical Answering Services Division to cater to doctors, dentists, chiropractors, and all other health-related offices who are seeking a professional telephone answering service.



VoiceNation has created a dedicated division to provide live answering receptionist services to their rapidly expanding medical-related client base. Eric Schurke, Director of Operations, will oversee the special division.



VoiceNation's HIPAA compliant medical answering service provides high-level professional telephone answering around the clock, which helps doctor's offices improve efficiency in their day-to-day operations while also increasing the level of customer service and attentiveness to their patients. VoiceNation provides exceptional live answering services that deliver the professionalism and trust that is needed and expected of firms in any practice area.



"Our medical answering department acts as an actual extension of the doctor's office. Our call experts are thoroughly trained in operations that apply specifically to medical offices, such as HIPAA, appointment setting, and customer service," explained Jay Reeder, CEO of VoiceNation. "We create a custom plan that not only meets the needs of the doctors, but also their client's high expectations of service."



HIPAA Compliant Medical Answering Service

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act has revolutionized the way health information is handled by not only the healthcare industry, but its associated service providers as well. That being said, medical offices have to make sure every service they use is fully compliant with HIPAA and HITECH regulations. Every VoiceNation operator must complete numerous hours of training and become HIPAA certified before they even begin answering phone calls. While there'

s much more to look for other than one that's fully HIPAA compliant, this is most certainly one of the most essential aspects. The operators are also trained to answer calls, screen calls, take messages, schedule appointments, and transfer calls.VoiceNation's online dashboard provides doctors and office managers with complete online access to their account, enabling them to monitor the account, customize call script, set public and privacy options, and much more.To learn more about VoiceNation's Medical Answering Service Division, visit https://www.qualityansweringservice.com/industries/medical-answering-service About VoiceNationVoiceNation is a leading provider of professional 24-hour live answering services and call center solutions. Named "Top Provider in Industry" by PC World and the Top Rated Answering Service by Clutch.co, VoiceNation is positioned as a knowledge leader with innovations in pricing, service, and proprietary open source technology.Over 50,000 businesses worldwide, including Comedy Central, FEMA, Delta, Dunkin' Donuts, Rolls Royce, and StateFarm trust VoiceNation as their professional telephone answering service. Founded in 2002, VoiceNation is a privately-held company that invests heavy emphasis in staff development and community outreach opportunities. To learn more about VoiceNation, visit https://www.voicenation.com