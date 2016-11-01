Antelope Audio Launches 'Privilege Club' for Passionate Musicians, Featuring Incentive Discount Coupon for Membership

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --Antelope Audio, a leading interface company specializing in Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-based vintage FX modeling, announced that it is offering a 'Privilege Club' for passionate musicians and fans of Antelope Audio. By joining the club at http://antelopeaudio.com/the-privilege-club/, customers can receive exclusive discounts, access to product premieres, and 'behind the scenes' information on Antelope Audio products.



To join the new Privilege Club, customers are simply required to fill out a short survey describing how they work and the kinds of products they use on a routine basis. In exchange for their time and membership, Antelope Audio is offering a 10 percent discount coupon to customers who register between now and November 15th, 2016. The coupon can be used for direct purchases from Antelope, or for purchases completed through an Antelope Audio authorized dealer (not to be combined with any other sales or offers).



"We initiated the Privilege Club as a way to thank our loyal customers," commented Marcel James, director of sales, U.S. for Antelope Audio. "Not only will we feature sale items and discounts, but there will also be special curated content and behind the scenes material from our expanding community of artists, producers and engineers."



The Privilege Club site is active now, and discount coupons will be sent to registrants between now and November 15th, immediately following completion of the user survey. For more information, please visit http://antelopeaudio.com/the-privilege-club/, or to learn more about Antelope Audio, please visit http://www.antelopeaudio.com.



About Antelope Audio

Antelope Audio is a leading manufacturer of high-end professional audio equipment and the pioneer in the adoption of Atomic clock generators, utilizing Igor Levin's over 20 years' experience in digital audio. Antelope is the first to design a 1U 32-channel audio interface and a multi-channel portable interface with 12 mic pres. The company's customers include many Grammy award-winning sound engineers and some of the most renowned recording, mastering and post-production facilities around the globe.