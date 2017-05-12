Antelope Audio Now Accepting Preorders on Goliath HD, Orion Studio 2017 Interface Now Shipping; Both with Latest FPGA-Based Real-Time FX

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2017 --Antelope Audio, a leading interface company specializing in realtime FPGA-based vintage FX modeling, announces that its Goliath HD is now available for preorder and that its Orion Studio 2017 is now shipping and avaialble through the company's network of authorized dealers.



Priced at $6,995, Antelope's flagship Goliath HD is the culmination of years of research and design, and is able to serve as the powerhouse centerpiece of any studio. The unit features 64 channels of high-quality audio I/O and includes powerful upgrades, including the adaptable new Accusonic preamps — along with a full suite of Antelope's groundbreaking FPGA-based FX.



Orion Studio 2017 Now Shipping



Released in April 2017 and priced at $2,595, Orion Studio 2017 features brand new analog to digital converters allowing it to deliver an unparalleled 124 decibels of dynamic range along with Antelope's groundbreaking suite of real-time FPGA-based FX. Boasting a sleek carbon grey faceplate, the updated interface continues its predecessor's penchant for extensive connectivity and best in class performance, including 12 high-quality microphone preamps and 16 analog outputs.



A pioneer in the field of analog to digital conversion, Antelope's Orion Studio 2017 features new A/D conversion chips capable of 124 decibels of dynamic range when converting audio. This allows users to capture every sonic nuance of a performance as faithfully as possible. The combination of these new innovations along with Antelope's renowned 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter-management technology makes the Orion Studio 2017 poised to deliver industry-leading fidelity in just about any recording application.



FPGA-based FX and Vast Connectivity Options



Antelope has added several new compressors to its growing library of FPGA-based FX, and Orion Studio 2017 allows for simultaneous use of up to 32 compressors —without sacrificing the 40 EQ instances the hardware offers. Ideal for tracking or mixing, these ultra-realistic realtime FX are handled within the interface itself and do not tax the host DAW system, expanding the sonic palette.



Controllable via a desktop app for Mac or PC, Antelope's session preset and routing software gives users complete control over signal flow, enabling powerful FX chains, faithful monitor mixes and easy outboard hardware integration. The new Matrix View, available in Orion Studio 2017 and all Antelope Thunderbolt & HDX Audio Interfaces, offers a detailed alternative to Antelope's classic drag-and-drop routing interface, while the new Session Presets lets users instantaneously recall settings at any time, speeding up sessions and allowing them to be shared across multiple studio rooms or facilities.



Meantime, the 12-built in preamps in Orion Studio 2017 is able to easily accommodate complex multi-microphone setups, while 16 analog outputs offer plenty of signal distribution capabilities for outboard gear integration or summing. Dual-mastering-grade monitor outputs maintain signal integrity all the way to the monitoring stage, while also allowing easy switching between two speaker pairs.



For more information on the Orion Studio 2017, please visit:

http://en.antelopeaudio.com/products/orion-studio-rev-2017/



For more information on the Goliath HD, please visit:

http://en.antelopeaudio.com/products/goliath-hd/#overview



For more information on Antelope Audio's real-time FX and a full list of available FX, please visit:

http://en.antelopeaudio.com/hardware-based-fpga-effects/



About Antelope Audio

Antelope Audio is a leading manufacturer of high-end professional audio equipment and the pioneer in the adoption of Atomic clock generators, utilizing Igor Levin's over 25 years'experience in digital audio. Antelope is the first to design a 1U 32-channel audio interface and a multi-channel portable interface with 12 mic pres. The company's customers include many Grammy award-winning sound engineers and some of the most renowned recording, mastering and post-production facilities around the globe.