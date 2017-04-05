Antelope Audio Releases Powerful Refresh to Orion Studio Interface

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --Antelope Audio, a leading interface company with advanced software control and real time FX technology, announced a refresh of its popular Orion Studio that takes its best in class audio conversion to the next level. In addition to a sleek new carbon grey faceplate, Orion Studio 2017 sports brand new analog to digital converters, enabling it to achieve an unmatched 124 decibels of dynamic range, along with Antelope's trademark extremely low-latency performance. The updated interface continues its predecessor's penchant for extensive connectivity, including 12 high-quality microphone preamps, and 16 analog outputs.



New Updates for A Dynamic World



As an established pioneer in the field of analog to digital conversion, Antelope Audio continues this tradition with Orion Studio 2017, which boasts brand new A/D conversion chips capable of 124 decibels of dynamic range when converting audio. For users, this translates to capturing every sonic nuance of a performance as faithfully as possible. The combination of these new innovations with Antelope's legendary 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter-management technology means that Orion Studio 2017 is poised to deliver industry-leading fidelity in just about any recording application.



"Sound quality has been our primary focus in all our product designs, and we are pleased to launch this significant update to our popular Orion Studio," says Antelope Audio CEO Igor Levin. "With these updates, customers are able to realize an even higher degree of audio quality in real time, while employing our other new innovations such as Session Presets and intuitive routing capabilities."



Sonically Connected Universe



In addition to its far-reaching dynamic sound, the new Orion Studio 2017 offers extensive connectivity options, making it suitable for just about any recording assignment. The 12 built-in preamps easily accommodate complex multi-microphone setups, while 16 analog outputs offer plenty of signal distribution capabilities for outboard gear integration or summing.



Dual mastering-grade monitor outputs maintain signal integrity all the way to the monitoring stage, while also allowing easy switching between two speaker pairs. ADAT and S/PDIF digital I/O meantime, allows for additional channels to be delivered via Thunderbolt or USB 3.0. Built-in talkback, four Instrument DI's, two transformer-based reamp outputs, dual headphone outs, and WC in and out ensures that Orion Studio 2017 is able to integrate perfectly into any studio or live recording ecosystem.



Satellite Processing



As Antelope continues to shake up the industry with its comprehensive offerings of real-time hardware-based effects, the launch of Orion Studio 2017 coincides with the addition of several new compressors to its growing library of FPGA-based FX. Orion Studio 2017 allows simultaneous use of up to 32 compressors — without sacrificing the generous 40 EQ instances the hardware offers. Perfect for tracking or mixing, these ultra-realistic real-time FX are handled within the interface itself and do not tax the host DAW system, vastly expanding the sonic palette on any laptop or desktop.



Controllable via a desktop app for Mac or PC, Antelope's session preset and routing software also allows provides users with complete control over signal flow, enabling powerful FX chains, faithful monitor mixes, and easy outboard hardware integration. The new Matrix View, available in Orion Studio 2017, offers a detailed alternative to Antelope's classic drag-and-drop routing interface. The new Session Presets feature allow users to instantaneous recall settings at any time, speeding up sessions and enabling sharing across multiple studio rooms or facilities.



The Orion Studio 2017 is priced at $2,595 and will be shipping in May.



http://en.antelopeaudio.com/products/orion-studio-rev-2017/



http://en.antelopeaudio.com/hardware-based-fpga-effects/



