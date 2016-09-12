San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces a new television interview featuring Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., Chief Clinical Officer of Sovereign Health. The interview, broadcasted live on the NBC affiliate KMIR's program "Desert Living" on Wednesday, Sept. 7, features Dr. Mele discussing the opioid epidemic, Sovereign Health's national footprint and managing triggers instead of avoiding them.



As Dr. Mele notes in the interview, the opioid epidemic is spurring a lot of interest in recovery. "The recovery process often includes relapsing. One of the advantages in working with us (Sovereign Health) is that we have an entire system of care. If a patient is struggling in one of our locations, instead of discharging them, we offer the patient to enroll into different sites," said Dr. Mele, who points out that each treatment center has a unique offering for patients. A patient may want to transfer to a different center due to the size of the facility or to utilize one of Sovereign's many specialized programs. "We have a continuum of care and options, which really helps a lot of patients."



When asked about how Sovereign Health offers options of attending another facility, Dr. Mele replied, "Some hospital systems typically have a couple of satellite offices. What's different about us is that we have a national footprint. We have a mental health service as well as a drug and alcohol service, which positions us rather uniquely in the industry. We have nine sites in five different states, and have plans of opening up four more by the end of next year."



Bryan Gallo, the host of the "Desert Living" program, asked why Sovereign Health offers many options to patients. "We were founded by a brain researcher and we're really passionate about helping folks recover at a brain level, focusing more on managing triggers instead of avoiding them. And how do you manage those triggers? You train the brain to think differently. We're realizing that different groups of patients and clients need different types of services based on their own experiences and their developmental stage in life," said Dr. Mele.



Sovereign Health operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. The facilities are fully licensed and have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by The Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field. Desert Living is a 30-minute TV program broadcast from Palm Springs in the desert's Coachella Valley.



