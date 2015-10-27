Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D, Joins Sovereign Health as Chief Clinical Officer

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group has named Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D, as the new Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Mele, a licensed psychologist with over 25 years in the behavioral health industry, will commence his tenure with Sovereign Health on Monday, November 2. Dr. Mele earned his doctor of psychology (Psy.D) degree from Widener University in Chester, PA. His clinical expertise includes the assessment and treatment of co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders in adolescents and adults.



Dr. Mele is excited about his new role at Sovereign, stating, "What first struck me about this organization is the amount of passion the staff displays regarding the mission of Sovereign Health. It's obvious that the employees, the management and the clinical staff all have a shared commitment to helping the patients, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that. I look forward to joining this dynamic team and to continue to build on a comprehensive continuum of care with both our inpatient treatment and our outpatient treatment plans."



Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group, echoes Dr. Mele's sentiments. "At Sovereign Health, our goal has always been to bring unparalleled treatment to our patients. As our organization continues to expand throughout the nation, it's critical that we have the best leadership in place to guide the clinicians who treat our patients. The addition of Dr. Mele as our Chief Clinical Officer is an example of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and their families.



Dr. Mele most recently served as the Executive Director for Catholic Clinical Consultants, where he provided a full range of behavioral health services to patients throughout five counties. In addition, he has received post-doctoral education and training from several notable institutions, including Harvard and Duke Universities.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovhealth.com