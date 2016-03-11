Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Anthony Mele, Psy.D is set to give an impactful presentation at the Men's Association for Addiction Treatment (MAAT) meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. As the Chief Clinical Officer at Sovereign Health, Dr. Mele is uniquely qualified to educate attendees about behavioral health and addiction disorders. The presentation, entitled "Treating the Personality in the Addictive Personality," will take a look at how addictions and personality disorders are chronic, maladaptive ways of dealing with one's environment.



"At Sovereign Health, our primary focus is to bring unparalleled treatment to our patients," says Dr. Mele. "As our organization continues to expand throughout the nation, it's critical that we educate the public about behavioral health and addiction disorders. This is part of our commitment to provide resources to the community, as well as provide the highest quality of care to our patients and their families.



Dr. Mele's presentation will also cover how personality disorders contribute to the onset and maintenance of addiction. For the addiction treatment program, addressing the underlying personality disorder is an important component of a holistic recovery program. This presentation will offer a treatment approach that addresses the relationship between personality disorders and addiction.



Dr. Mele earned his doctor of psychology (Psy.D) degree from Widener University in Chester, PA. His clinical expertise includes the assessment and treatment of co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders in adolescents and adults. Sovereign Health provides evidence-based treatment services designed to help men and women, adolescents and the elderly to address their issues, identify and enhance their strengths and to discover new possibilities for health, hope, and happiness. Sovereign Health facilities are accredited by the Joint Commission and dualy licensed to treat mental health disorders, substance abuse/dual diagnosis and cognitive remediation.



About the Sovereign Health Group

