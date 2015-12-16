Anthony Jabre CEO of Vedette Finance Develops New Premium Value Slate

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Anthony Jabre, the CEO of Vedette Finance, continues to develop his funds' premium value slate with a list of films set for release in 2016. He has worked as an executive producer on numerous films, among which is the recently released and acclaimed "Heist", starring Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Dave Bautista, and soon to be released "Extraction" starring Bruce Willis, Kellan Lutz, and Gina Carano.



Anthony Jabre is set to release several new films in 2016 including, Martin Scorsese's "Silence" starring Oscar nominated Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, and Adam Driver; "London Fields", starring Amber Heard, Theo James, Cara Delevigne, Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, and three time Oscar nominated Johnny Depp; "Marauders" starring Bruce Willis, Adrian Grenier, and Dave Bautista; and "Precious Cargo" starring Bruce Willis and Claire Forlani.



As the CEO of Vedette Finance, Anthony Jabre continues to head numerous projects, in all stages of production, including the in development film "Gotti", which is a biopic on the life of famous New York City mob boss John Gotti, set to star John Travolta, and will be in production at the start of 2016.



About Anthony Jabre

Anthony Jabre is the CEO and founder of Vedette Finance, a leading film development and finance company that has a wide range of international networks in finance and talent. For more information on Vedette Finance, please contact info@vedettefinance.com.