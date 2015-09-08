Anthony Jabre CEO of Vedette Finance Launches Leading Film Development Company

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --Anthony Jabre founded Vedette Finance in 2012 with the objective to maintain stable production, dependable distribution of high-end product, and financial return.



Anthony Jabre received his Bachelor of Arts in French with Business Management and soon after began his career in finance. Jabre had experience dealing with private clients funds, portfolio management, and FX currency trading prior to his establishment of Vedette Finance.



Vedette Finance's Feature Film division was founded when Anthony Jabre turned his expertise towards film financing. Vedette Finance's film fund has developed significantly in liquidity, intellectual property and private assets. Jabre's goal is to syndicate with filmmakers of the uppermost expertise and experience in the entertainment industry. The company aims to grow its funds' premium value slate, and structure its financing, to continue releasing high-quality films.



Prior to Vedette Finance, Anthony Jabre worked alongside several firms, including Prudential Bache, Credit Agricole, Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Credit Suisse. During this time, he cultivated solid relationships and experience, from both a corporate and private client perspective, with top tier financial sources.



Under Anthony Jabre's leadership, Vedette finance has released the previously acclaimed films, "The Angriest Man In Brooklyn" (2014) one of the last of Robin Williams' films, "The Face of an Angel" (2014) nominated for a British Independent Film Award, and "Enter The Dangerous Mind" (2013).



Anthony Jabre's films set to release this year are "London Fields" (2015) starring Cara Delevinge and three time Oscar nominated Johnny Depp and "Bus 657" (2015) starring Oscar winner Robert De Niro.



About Anthony Jabre

Vedette Finance's CEO Anthony Jabre has established a leading film development and finance company with a wide range of international networks in finance and talent. For more information on Vedette Finance please contact info@vedettefinance.com.