Anthony Jabre Confirms Addition of Martial Arts Project '14 Fists' to Upcoming Film Slate

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --The upcoming martial arts project "14 Fists" is a film about a Chinese family living on a British council estate who is constantly harassed by a local gang until they take in a mysterious drifter. The film is set to star BAFTA-nominated John Hannah (previously starring in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Four Weddings and a Funeral"), Bai Ling ( previously starring in "The Crow" and "Crank 2: High Voltage"), and Jean-Paul Ly, whose credits include the critically acclaimed "Nightshooters" and the award winning Cambodian martial arts film "Jailbreak". Anthony Jabre is producing alongside Bart Ruspoli and Freddie Hutton-Mills.



Prior to Vedette Finance, Anthony Jabre has worked alongside a variety of banking institutions including Credit Suisse, Prudential Bache, UBS, Credit Agricole, and Merrill Lynch, which has built solid relationships with top financial sources. Jabre established Vedette Finance in 2012 with the goal of producing high-quality films, and constantly seeks new projects in all stages of development.



Some of Anthony Jabre's past film credits include, "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn" starring the late Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, Peter Dinklage, Melissa Leo, "Heist" starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave Bautista, "The Face of an Angel", starring Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale, Daniel Bruhl, and Martin Scorsese's "Silence" starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver.



About Vedette Finance

Producer and Financier Anthony Jabre founded Vedette Finance, a film development and finance company, with the objective to develop its premium value slate and to maintain a steady output of high quality film releasing. With Jabre's leadership and expertise in finance and film production, Vedette Finance has seen rapid growth in IP development and its film fund. For more information on Vedette Finance visit VedetteFinance.com or contact info@VedetteFinance.com.