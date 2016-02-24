Anthony Jabre Vedette Finance CEO Expands New Movie Slate

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --CEO Anthony Jabre leads the Feature Film division at Vedette Finance with a new slate of premium films set to be released in 2016. His credits will include, Martin Scorsese's "Silence", starring Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, and Andrew Garfield; "London Fields", starring Billy Bob Thornton, Amber Heard, Theo James, Cara Delevigne, and Johnny Depp; "Precious Cargo", starring Bruce Willis and Claire Forlani; and "Marauders", starring Bruce Willis, Dave Bautista, and Adrian Grenier.



Anthony Jabre has executively produced a diverse range of films. Earliest releases include "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn", starring the late great Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, and Melissa Leo; and "The Face of an Angel", starring Kate Beckinsale, Daniel Bruhl, and Cara Delevigne. More recently released films include, the critically acclaimed film "Heist", starring Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and "Extraction" starring Bruce Willis, Kellan Lutz, and Gina Carano.



Anthony Jabre continuously pursues film projects that are in all stages of production. Amongst them, in development, includes "Gotti", a biographical film on the life of infamous New York City mobster John Gotti. The film is set to star acting legend John Travolta, and will be in production soon this year. Also, in development, is "Rites of Men" written by Oscar nominated writer Jonathan Herman.



About Anthony Jabre

Anthony Jabre, is the CEO and founder of Vedette Finance, a premier finance and film development company, with a significant range of worldwide networks in finance and talent.



