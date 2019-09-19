Clayton, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Revolution Modern Martial Arts, the top-rated martial arts academy in Johnston County, NC, is inspiring their students, staff, and community to put an end to bullying. The campaign includes online forums for parents to engage in conversation, talks at local schools and civic organizations and a day of free bully defense workshops for local kids. The date of the free event is scheduled for October 4th and 5th, and all local Elementary and Middle school students are invited to attend. The instructors at Revolution will teach kids the impact of bullying, how and when to report to adults, strategies for verbal de-escalation and physical self-defense skills.



A safe school and community for kids is not merely a need but a right. Bullying and school violence are becoming all too common for American kids and research shows that kids who suffer abuse are more likely to engage in risky and self-destructive behavior as teens and adults.



Revolution Modern Martial Arts is where kids learn self-defense, stay fit and fulfill their potential, all under one roof. In 2019 the organization has a goal to inspire not only their students but also their community, to get more involved in making local schools and communities a better place.



In late 2018 Scot Schwichow, the CEO of Revolution Modern Martial Arts began receiving multiple calls and messages from concerned parents about extreme bullying that was happening at local schools. He saw this as the right time and opportunity to leverage the power of his organization to make a positive impact in the lives of kids. He and the staff at his martial arts school offered free bully defense workshops in early 2019 and they were a huge success. Due to overwhelming demand, and in honor of National Bullying Prevention Awareness month, Revolution Modern Martial Arts is offering multiple free workshops over the weekend on October 4th and 5th. There are currently over 60 local kids already signed up, with the expectation that the total number of guests will exceed 100.



"I personally know the negative impact that bullying can have on a kid because I lived through it myself. By gaining confidence I learned how to stand up for myself, and others, and I want to share this information with as many children as possible" says Scot Schwichow.



Revolution Modern Martial Arts is run by an expert, professional staff who are passionately dedicated to producing the best experience and offering the motivation and opportunities that help students build confidence through martial arts.



Beginning with self-defense, the experience at Revolution Modern Martial Arts instills dedication and commitment, two essential tools for kids to succeed in any walk of life. The curriculum also builds focus, respect, and attention, traits that can improve grades, and help kids show leadership by taking a stand against bullying.



Scot Schwichow is a successful entrepreneur, speaker, fitness and martial arts coach, podcaster and author of the best-selling Samurai Parenting Secrets: 7 Steps to Give Your Child More Focus, Confidence, and Discipline from a Martial Arts Expert.



For more information on how to register for the free bully defense workshop, please visit www.revolutionselfdefense.com.



Media Contact:

Scot Schwichow

CEO, Revolution Modern Martial Arts

8970 US Business 70

Clayton NC 27520, USA

Email: instructor@claytonmartialarts.com

Tel: 919 359-1776