Anti-Global Mass Surveillance Tech Company, OpenNova, Launches New Secured Internet Router Product

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --OpenNova, a research and development anti-global mass surveillance technology and cryptography encryption company working to protect and secure all data under attack today, this week launched their Internet router innovation, which will protect user Internet data.



"OpenNova is an all-in-one solution, specifically built to prevent OEM backdoor access while encrypting user activity," said Jo Shen King and his team, Founder and Owner of OpenNova. "By transmitting through our personalized cryptography tunnel protocol, attackers and Internet surveillance tools can no longer see activities that were once public through routers. We proudly provide 100% anonymity, no traceability, and no ISP restriction."



OpenNova's new router protects users against certain hacking such as MITM attacks, including an encryption solution that would take over 500-1000 years to decrypt. By that time, the data already useless. In addition to the cryptography encryption protocol, the new router also comes with 100% anonymity protection, providing users with access to OpenNova's 18,000 private nodes. Through the node interface, users are protected in real time, while network IP addresses are replaced by the node structure.



OpenNova also carries anti ISP restriction, enabling users to access any website without restrictions.



"The Internet is under global mass surveillance, and data harvesting, with indirect access to your data and your activities through your router," said by team OpenNova. "Do you really trust your firmware? Do you really research before you buy a router? You should be concerned about your online privacy – which is where we come into the picture. You deserve privacy while online: it's a basic human right. Spread the word on the launch of our new router solution, and check our website to learn more about this development."



OpenNova is a new technology startup, working to educate the masses on digital security while creating new solutions that protect against the threat of mass surveillance.



For more information, visit https://opennova.ai/.



