Anton Mihlin and Team Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for the Creation of Webfish, a Revolutionary Website Builder

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --Webfish is an innovative web application for fast and easy website development. It is a first complex solution for websites creation. Its style of work is similar to work in graphic editors.



User doesn’t need to write code. Application is based on Drag & Drop interface. The application approaches for developers, designers and even people who don’t know coding.



Anton Mihlin and his team have worked on their application for a year. Their new creation Webfish can build websites based on Joomla or Wordpress, create Html page or create templates for CMS.



Websites built on this application are automatically responsive and they fit to any screen resolution. The team believes that they still need to improve the application and add more tools.



Anton Mihlin leads a team with real passion for Internet technologies, and they obviously enjoy seeing new gadgets. In short, they built Webfish because they really want to use it themselves.



The team believes that is the best way to innovate. They consider it their mission to pool out talents and bring Webfish to the wide audience of users.



Funding support is required to finalize the application development and open it to a wide audience. The team is very excited about this project, and they are appealing to all to support and share Webfish with their friends.



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/webfish



About Anton Mihlin

Anton is a web developer with experience in structuring, development, implementing interactive websites and e-stores. Innovative use of technology. Able to complete projects efficiently and satisfy customers with attractive, user-friendly websites.



Using vast and varied experience to plan and implement marketing strategies to increase website’s conversion rate and thereby contributing significantly to the success of the clients marketing efforts . Understanding of e-marketing trends, principles and methods.



He is passionate about what He does and always give 100%. When He undertakes a project or task, He doesn’t just complete it, but goes the extra mile and make it better than required.