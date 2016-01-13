Anton Polski Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Complete the Development of Eve Tab in New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Eve Tab is an extraordinary mobile application compatible with both iPhones and Android phones that make a night out easy and exclusive like never before. When launched last year in Toronto, Eve Tab grabbed immediate attention from the market and took the city by storm. Many users in Toronto call this app as 'Your Personal Host.' All users of this app can skip the line and enter any venue listed on the Eve 'heat map', a GPS system that picks up on venues around the user.



One of the many Toronto based users of Eve Tab mentions, "This is a great key to the city. I know what is happening at all the clubs when I want to go clubbing."



Developer Kyle Collier says, "Eve was created out of a desire to answer the question that plagues late 20 and 30-somethings across Canada and America: 'where should we go tonight?' Eve takes the guesswork out of anyone's Friday or Saturday night, while also providing users with instant access through the guest list function."



The next venture for Kyle Collier and Brian Troy is to introduce Eve Tab to the New York City club scene. The funding requirement for this entire project is $500,000. The two developers have just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise this amount. Funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent on



- Extensive marketing of the Eve Tab to clubbers all over the great New York City metropolitan area

- Setting up new partnerships with club owners across New York

- App improvements to accommodate the unique NYC club scene

- Fulfilment of perks to club-goers and club owners.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1WrszGr



The website of Eve Tab is http://evetab.com/



About Eve Tab

Eve Tab app is designed to make a night out easy and exclusive. With features such as line bypass, guest-list sign up, automatic tab closure on a credit card and a GPS system that locates venues. Eve Tab app is extremely popular in Toronto and about to be launched in New York.