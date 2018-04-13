ANT's Complete Pest Control Partnering with BizIQ

Holmen, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --ANT's Complete Pest Control is joining forces with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based company specializing in innovative digital advertising techniques. BizIQ will help ANT's Complete Pest Control expand its online footprint and reach a broader customer base.



By partnering with BizIQ, ANT's Complete Pest Control will expand its internet presence and connect with a more substantial local customer base. The new partnership will allow the local pest control services provider with new opportunities to reach out to both current and prospective clients.



BizIQ specializes in search engine optimization (SEO) techniques. It helps its clients and partners create meaningful online content that boosts their search engine rankings. BizIQ allows companies to connect with clients and customers in more meaningful ways by providing useful, engaging information that is easily accessible online.



"We can't wait to begin utilizing the high-quality online content we're producing with BizIQ," said Tim Mitchell, owner of ANT's Complete Pest Control. "We're very excited to begin reaching out to our customers, and providing them with helpful tips on how they can keep their homes pest-free."



About ANT's Complete Pest Control

For more than a decade, ANT's Complete Pest Control has been the most trusted provider of pest control in Wisconsin. The family owned and operated business provides high-quality rodent and insect reduction services in and around Holmen.



ANT's Complete Pest Control uses a holistic approach to pest control that ensures meaningful and long-term eradication of bed bugs, termites, rats, fleas and more. The company offers free inspections and free estimates.



To learn more about ANT's Complete Pest Control and its comprehensive pest control services, visit their website today at http://antscompletepestcontrol.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.