Springfield, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --Ants on a Melon, Inc, a Springfield, Oregon-based color changing flashlight and fiber optics accessories design and manufacturing company that works with everyone from music festivals to high-tech fashion designers, this week announced they are launching a Kickstarter campaign for their latest feature-packed color changing flashlight: RGB Critter.



Threaded at the lens, enabling users to twist-on accessories light whips, lightsabers, and DIY fiber optic kits, with 33 solid color options and 8 fully programmable preset color options, the RGB Critter is the first of its kind to have sound-reactive capabilities and built-in accelerometer that allows the RGB Critter to change colors based upon user's movement.



"For myself, the ultimate way to connect is not with words, but with light. I designed the RGB Critter to give creators access to an interactive lighting tool that will enhance their ability to express themselves," said Joel Pinkham, Founder, and Owner of Ants on a Melon, Inc.



Additional product features include permanent silicone sleeve and a 18650 lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable via micro-USB ports.



"When our team created the RGB Critter, we understood our community's desire for a high-end and feature-packed color changing flashlight," said Pinkham. "We're now ecstatic to continue growing the company with the RGB Critter as our new foundation."



The RGB Critter will retail at $110. Those who invest in the Kickstarter campaign will have access to the product at $74 as part of Early Bird Tier. The total RGB Critter fundraising goal is $80,000.



For more information, visit https://antsonamelon.com/.



Kickstarter Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aoam/rgb-critter-the-color-changing-flashlight-for-creators?ref=user_menu



Location Information:

790 30th St.

Unit D3

Springfield, OR 97478



Contact:

Joel Pinkham

Ants on a Melon, Inc.

joel@antsonamelon.com

541-295-9570