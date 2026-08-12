Anubis SceneClean Inc. Offers Proficient Crime Scene Clean Up Service in Irving and McKinney, Texas

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2026 --When traumatic incidents happen, property owners must respond quickly. Prompt cleanup is necessary to ensure environmental sustainability and prevent further spread of pollutants and contaminants resulting from a crime scene or situation. Anubis SceneClean Inc. is the name to trust for effective crime scene clean-up service in Irving and McKinney, Texas, and surrounding communities in the state.



The company offers bonded and insured service that is also compliant with OSHA standards. The professionals handle every service call, prioritizing safety and adhering to legal regulations. The certified team ensures prompt response to every service call. Anubis SceneClean Inc. recognizes the sensitivity of crime situations and maintains a discreet and compassionate approach while restoring affected spaces. The biohazard remediation firm understands that families dealing with tragedy should not carry the additional burden of cleanup.



Their services are designed to restore safety quickly, allowing clients to focus on healing as other concerns are managed with care. Anubis SceneClean Inc. offers round-the-clock response and expert care to help clients restore safety and peace of mind. The firm provides an extensive range of biohazard remediation services, including crime scene cleanup. From disinfecting all surfaces and removing blood or bodily fluids to safely disposing of biohazardous material, the experts handle every aspect with care and precision.



AnubisSceneClean Inc. uses EPA-approved cleaning agents and hospital-grade disinfectants to clean and restore the affected space effectively. Following the clean-up, the experts deploy an ozone machine to purify the air, ensuring a healthy environment and safe property restoration. What sets the company apart is its client-focused approach to every job. The company's mission is to provide transparent communication with each client, which includes offering a comprehensive estimate before beginning the cleanup process. This helps avoid hidden fees or unnecessary expenses.



Families, property managers, and businesses can rely on Anubis SceneClean Inc. for efficient crime scene clean-up and odor abatement in Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas. To learn more about the services or schedule a consultation, call 817-825-8781.



About Anubis SceneClean, Inc.

Anubis SceneClean, Inc. is a professional biohazard remediation company serving Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Plano, Denton, Irving, Richardson, and surrounding areas in Texas. The company specializes in after-death cleanup, suicide cleanup, crime scene restoration, medical waste disposal, odor abatement, blood cleanup, and general biohazard remediation. Fast response, discreet service, honest pricing, and respect for clients during challenging times set the professionals apart in the industry.