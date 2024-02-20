Anubis SceneClean, Inc Specializes in Crime Scene Clean Up Service in Dallas and Plano, Texas

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --After a forensic team combs a crime scene, cleaning up falls to someone. Handling such a cleaning job can be stressful for family members. This is where a leading crime scene cleaning company steps in.



Crime scenes can be hazardous and may contain biohazards, such as blood, bodily fluids, and tissue. These materials can pose a risk of infection to anyone who comes into contact with them. Anubis SceneClean, Inc. is trained and equipped to clean up these materials safely and effectively.



Anubis SceneClean, Inc. is a crime scene clean up service in Dallas and Plano, Texas, and the surrounding areas. They offer 24/7 consultation and are OSHA-compliant. Their services include biohazard cleanup, after-death cleanup, decontamination services, and odor abatement. Anubis SceneClean is discreet and will work with one's insurance company.



They can help to preserve evidence that may be important to a criminal investigation. They can carefully remove and package blood or other bodily fluids that may contain DNA evidence.



Crime scenes can be very damaging to property. Blood, bodily fluids, and tissue can stain carpets, furniture, and walls. The professionals at Anubis SceneClean, Inc. can help restore property to its pre-crime condition.



Several factors set Anubis SceneClean Inc. apart from other crime scene cleaners. Their commitment and dedication to the service, all-inclusive pricing, and thoroughness make them stand out from the competition.



They arrive in unmarked vehicles to protect one's privacy. They are committed to leaving one's space 100% clean. Those who need professional crime scene cleanup services in Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Plano, Denton, Irving, TX, or the surrounding areas can contact Anubis SceneClean, Inc.



As a fully bonded, insured, and OSHA-compliant biohazard cleanup company, they keep the Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas clean and safe.



For more information on medical waste pickup in Dallas and Irving, Texas, visit https://anubiscleaning.com/medical-waste-pickup-removal-plano-dallas-denton-mckinney-irving-fort-worth-tx/.



Call (817) 825-8781 for details.



About Anubis SceneClean, Inc.

Anubis SceneClean, Inc. brings years of experience in providing medical waste pickup and disposal services dedicated to ensuring public health and environmental safety. They also offer biohazard clean up, auto clean up, forensic cleaning, odor abatement in Dallas and Denton, Texas, and more.