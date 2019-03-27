ANYDOS Launched Online to Bring Stringed Instruments to Doorsteps with Personality Plus

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Designed to bring convenience to musicians and would-be virtuosos alike, ANYDOS makes its way to the worldwide marketplace. The newly launched online musical instrument store is a go-to resource for seasoned musicians and beginners who have their sights set on creating tunes for most any genre. Specializing in stringed instruments like guitars, violins, and ukuleles, ANYDOS not only carries traditional styles but whimsical ones. Watermelon-pattered ukulele, anyone?



Launched to take the hassle out of finding the right string instrument to fit the bill, ANYDOS' musical shop has a well-spring of options. Ranging in price from $59.99 to $149.99, everything from mermaid-patterned ukuleles to bright red, blue, green, or yellow violins and guitars abound. There's even room for a smiley face version.



Annastasia, the Director of ANYDOS, said of the newly launched online music store, "We're so proud to offer our customers professional, affordable music instruments that will allow each musicians' personality to shine through. Music is a highly personal joy we all have in common. So, providing a way for musicians to spread that joy is a phenomenal way to spend our time."



For more information, visit https://anydos.ca.



