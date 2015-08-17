AnyFlip Added New Functionality to Flip Book Maker for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --The Hong Kong based digital media publishing software company, AnyFlip, has released a new version of the flip book maker for Mac users. This program has all the great professional features that the flip book program has while being totally compatible for Mac OS users both online and offline.



The AnyFlip flip book program allows users to convert PDF's to flip books. Using a flip book format is great way to engage new clients, boost readership, or entertain customers with the flipping design. With hundreds of thousands of AnyFlip's software program downloaded, people have used the free and easy to learn program to generate a large variety of creative projects.



In addition to AnyFlip's most known and loved flip book feature, the flip book program for Mac users allows anyone to add media-rich materials to brochures, pamphlets, magazines, and more. The HTML5 flip book can be viewed on any desktop or mobile device, and the program can be seen with any Mac device such as an iPhone, iPad, or other devices.



Jason Chen, the CEO of AnyFlip, shared how thrilled he was to see AnyFlip's flip book program become available for Mac users. "This program has no limits on creativity as far as digital media goes, and now Mac users can also try their hand at the engaging flip book medium."



In addition to having a variety of tools at their fingertips, it is extremely easy for Mac users to show family, friends, and fans his or her hard work. AnyFlip's flip book can be shared among any social media channel just by clicking an easy to identify URL.



AnyFlip's flip book maker for Mac users is easy to use, easy to share, and ready to change the digital media publishing world.



For more information, click here to visit AnyFlip's website.