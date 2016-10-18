AnyFlip Adds New & Improved Features to the HTML5 Flipbook Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --AnyFlip, a leading HTML5 flipbook maker, presents new innovative and creative ideas into its digital publishing forum. The dynamic ideas include embedding audios, videos, animations, slideshows and much more into the HTML5 flipbook. These new digital multimedia features make AnyFlip more interactive and demanded. This HTML5 flipbook maker can convert any type of printed document into a multimedia HTML flipbook or an interactive digital publication. The number of downloads has significantly increased after the addition of these new features.



AnyFlip transforms any document into a stylish and well-designed HTML5 flipbook with amazing page-flipping effects that are 3D as well as realistic. The best feature about this HTML5 flipbook maker is that it is absolutely free of cost no matter how large the size of the document is. In addition to that, it can be easily downloaded on all platforms including windows and mac computer platforms along with all the mobile platforms enabling it to work on all devices.



Unlike any of its contemporaries, the HTML5 flipbook making software comes in seventeen different languages with free cloud hosting. It also enables the users with an opportunity of providing them with a platform to share whatever they create on the HTML5 flipbook maker through social media presence. Google Analytics, WordPress and Joomla are also integrated in the HTML5 flipbook maker making it more convenient for the users and also has the ability to run online and offline.



"AnyFlip is a nice way to allow multiple authors to design and add content themselves to a publication while giving the publisher a lot of opportunity to customize the Personal Homepage look and feel." Says Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of Any Flip. Another amazing feature is free hosting service provided to the users of AnyFlip. Media business owners, professionals and individuals can use these features to create HTML5 flipbook with a considerable ease worldwide.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions. The innovative desktop publishing software allow the customers to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.



