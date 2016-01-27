AnyFlip Allows Nonprofits to Use Their Magazine Maker Online for Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --Also regarded as 'not-for-profit organizations,' a non-profit organization (NPO) is an organization that is dedicated towards the pursuit of a particular public goal. This implies that they are not formed for profit making and distribution; any profit made is ploughed back towards the furtherance of their objectives.



NPOs however solicit for funds, help and support via several promotional campaigns. The best way they do this is by creating stunning brochures, banners, magazines etc. which helps to save time, enhance their trustworthiness, and showcase the professionalism and credibility of their organization.



It was to this end that AnyFlip, a world leading premium software solutions platform, an organization that not only prioritizes their customers satisfaction, but also values giving back to good causes, announced excitedly today that all non-profit organizations are now allowed to use their magazine maker online for free.



This indeed would excite loads of non-profit organizations out there, which make use of digital magazines and brochures to solicit for funds for their survival and the execution of their notable activities.



With the magazine maker online, they can create interactive digital magazines and share them in an unconventional manner. It also permits the inclusion of interactive and insightful video and audio to explain their goals, thereby making their content much easier to comprehend.



Speaking about this laudable decision, a spokesperson of AnyFlip commented thus; "Non-profit organizations always have no extra budget for buying software. But they need to publish magazines, brochures, and reports to communicate with their partners and attract more donations."



"AnyFlip now allows using magazine maker online for free for everyone, especially for non-profit organization. Eligible non-profit organizations with official endorsements can also have considerable discount when buying AnyFlip's Premium digital publishing packages" he added.



For questions as regards this enviable discount, AnyFlip can be contacted on the following link - http://anyflip.com/contact



About AnyFlip

Headquarted in Hong Kong, China, AnyFlip is an all-in-all premium software solution for individuals and businesses. Being an organization that understands the concept of giving back to the society, it recently announced that non-profit organizations can now use their magazine maker online software for free.



To know more about AnyFlip, visit - http://anyflip.com/about/