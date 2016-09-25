AnyFlip – An Amazing Flip Book Maker That Beautifies the Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2016 --In the era of information explosion, readers will leave the page of any boring flip book in seconds. So, it is high time that publishers should beautify the content to catch readers' eyes. Recently, a blog post about AnyFlip have aroused readers' attention.



AnyFlip is an amazing flip book maker, offering a package of prominent features for users, such as flash animations, scenes, bookmark and other effects.



Jason Chen, the CEO of AnyFlip spoke during an interview about the various benefits this software can provide to publishers. "Our flip book software makes sure your readers are provided quality content equipped with attractive features," said Chen.



He further added, "Since AnyFlip has several prominent additions such as bookmarks, scenes, as well as flash animations, we are confident that publishers can utilize our software to gain an edge in the market."



The following are the prominent features of AnyFlip explained:



- Free & Unlimited Publications: Users can publish as many online flipbooks as they wish without any added costs.



- Rich Media: Users can include animation, text, shapes, page links, image slideshows, flash, music player, video player, as well as sound and YouTube clips in their flipbooks.



- Online Bookshelf Management: Publishers can have an exceptional bookcase exhibiting all their online published flipbooks as a showcase on their website.



- Fully Customizable: This software offers a completely customizable experience with over 120+ customizations, offering a range of pre-designed templates, logos, icons, backgrounds, and more.



- Social Media Integration: It further has sharing and social media integration so publishers also have the opportunity to go viral on social media networks.



All in all, AnyFlip is a must have for any online publisher in the modern era. To find more details about AnyFlip, please download AnyFlip free of charge.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is among the world leading technology providers of digital publishing solutions. Through its online flipbook maker, the company provides an interactive digital publishing platform for the users. Currently, more than 30,000 customers use the company's software across over 130 countries.