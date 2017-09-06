AnyFlip Announces a Leading Page Turning Software for Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --Technology has played an increasingly important role in every aspect of life including the education. In fact, it has changed the learning process significantly. Internet provides access to plenty of information, tablets and Smartphone has become the means to access the data. AnyFlip, the leading page turning software, caters to the educationalists' needs helping them create highly interactive and mobile friendly page turning books.



The points that AnyFlip discussed are:



- Page turning book is HTML5-based and compatible to popular tablet devices perfectly: Page turning books are created keeping in mind the need of making the content dynamic and compatible with the various mobile devices which are being used rapidly by students and users these days.



- The interactivity feature is the key factor why page turning book is ideal for learning: It has always been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. AnyFlip allows users to add media rich content such as pictures, videos, audios, animations and so on to create a highly interactive page turning book making it easier for the readers to learn and remember.



- Interactive page turning book brings more convenience as it is accessible online easily: The page turning book can be published online easily and similarly can be shared over various social networking sites. This makes it easier for the readers to access these page turning books online.



Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip, said that the education has gone through a revolutionary change as the technology has advanced. Page turning books are a great source of providing the content in the most interactive manner for the readers making it a great part of education in the future.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com/.